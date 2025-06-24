2027 OL Albert Simien adds West Virginia offer

Simien, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, spoke with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and he was able to touch on a number of topics, including football, family, and his school life.

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston 2027 offensive lineman Albert Simien wasn’t expecting to receive an offer from West Virginia when he did but he was excited about the news.

But after that is when Simien found out the news that West Virginia was offering.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect was impressed with how Bicknell carried himself on that first call between the pair and the message from him was clear.

“Keep working and playing the game how I do and have fun,” he said.

Simien doesn’t know a whole lot about West Virginia yet but is interested in learning more as the recruiting process continues to develop.

The Mountaineers are targeting Simien at either offensive tackle or guard, which is what many programs are targeting him between at this stage of his recruitment.

“It will depend on if I get better at one or the other,” he said.

Simien plans to stay in state to train and prepare for his season in terms of visits but then could look at taking trips in the fall or winter. That includes a possible trip to Morgantown.

“If I have an opportunity to visit, I will,” he said.

Simien plans to major in psychology at the college level.