2027 RB Christian Freeman impressed with West Virginia camp

But he left impressed with the Mountaineers football program.

Raleigh (N.C.) Southeast Raleigh 2027 running back Christian Freeman didn’t know what to expect when he made the trip to West Virginia for the first one-day camp of the summer.

Freeman, 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, worked out during the event and received positive feedback from both running backs coach Larry Porter and assistant running backs coach Noel Devine.

“They said they liked what they saw and they think I’m a good running back and very close to being great,” Freeman said.

Freeman was impressed not only with the campus and scenery but the facilities during his time checking out the Mountaineers football program.

“Their facilities are top tier to me from the colleges I’ve been to,” he said. “I love their blue and gold and their weight room looks like they got a lot of work done in there.”

Porter informed Freeman that he would like him to come back to campus and he is going to continue to remain in contact with him moving forward.

“I love their coaching style. It seems like they bring the energy to practice and truly push their athletes,” he said.

Freeman definitely plans to return to another visit in the future and he is looking forward to building the connection with the entire coaching staff.

On top of that trip, Freeman also wants to head to Wake Forest, N.C. State and Duke.

“But I definitely would like another tour to look at more things,” he said.