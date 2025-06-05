2027 TE Braeden Vetter enjoys time at West Virginia

Vetter, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, has family in the Moorefield area and he has been in the state multiple times but his most recent trip was for the first one-day camp of the summer at West Virginia.

“Some of the things that stood out to me while I was at camp was the tight ship that Coach (Rich) Rodriguez runs at WVU and how much he caters to the players,” he said.

Vetter spent time working with tight ends coach Michael Nysewander and received plenty of feedback on how he performed during the course of the event. The Mountaineers are targeting Vetter at the tight end spot and he checked many of the boxes that the coaches want at that spot.

“He thought I did a great job all around at camp between blocking and receiving. He told me I could work on my technique but other than that he said I performed,” he said.

Vetter also spoke with assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler and he was very impressed with his leg drive times as well.

The Mountaineers plan on keeping in touch with Vetter moving forward and said that he will be reaching out to him soon in order to let him know where he stands.

“But he was very happy with my performance at camp,” he said.

Overall, Vetter was really impressed with the energy level shown by all of the coaches and how they were all very involved in the drill work. He also enjoyed touring the facilities and seeing how the Mountaineers stacked up in that department.

“The facilities were super nice and top of the line,” he said.

Vetter wants to make it back to West Virginia at some point to spend more time with the coaching staff but plans on visiting Wake Forest, Duke, Georgia, and Virginia this month.