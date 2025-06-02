2027 WR Trey Haddad adds West Virginia offer after camp

Haddad, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, made a number of impressive catches throughout the course of the day and garnered the attention of the coaching staff.

Cleveland (Oh.) St. Ignatius 2027 wide receiver Trey Haddad put on a show during the first one-day camp of the summer at West Virginia.

And his efforts were rewarded with a scholarship offer.

“I was extremely humbled and also excited to receive an offer,” he said.

The talented wide receiver was able to get a lot of reps during the event and spent time working with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett. Haddad left campus with a very positive impression of Garrett after being able to spend time working with him in the camp setting.

“Coach Garrett gave me so much feedback on the specifics of playing the position,” he said. “He was impressed with my route running and my ball skills.”

This was the first visit for Haddad to Morgantown but admittedly, it checked a lot of boxes for him.

“The facilities were amazing. I was super impressed,” he said.

Haddad isn’t sure where he will visit next this summer as he has transitioned from football to basketball and just recently wrapped up track season.