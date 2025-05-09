2027 WR James Klaiss motivated by West Virginia football offer

Klaiss, 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, is coming off a season where he hauled in 12 catches for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns, which led to a previous scholarship offer from Boston College.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna 2027 wide receiver James Klaiss is just getting started with his recruitment but added a major offer from West Virginia.

But the Mountaineers jumped into the mix during the evaluation period when inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley stopped by his school during the evaluation period.

“When I got the offer it felt really good. It just motivated me to go even harder,” he said.

The scholarship is one that only reinforced the work that he has been putting in to refine his craft and Klaiss was impressed with what he saw from Bradley.

“He’s a really good guy and he told me he likes the way I work,” he said.

The plan for him now is to make it to West Virginia for a visit and he also has a number of others he wants to see including Michigan, Georgia, and Boston College as well as return trips to Ohio State and Miami.

The majority of the schools involved like Klaiss at wide receiver and have been impressed with his size and speed at the position.

Klaiss has time to sort through his recruitment at this stage of the process but wants to find a school that is going to further develop him and where he has a strong connection with the coaching staff.