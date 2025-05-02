2027 WR Briceson Thrower Jr. adds West Virginia to offer list

Among the programs involved include Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Boston College and now you can add West Virginia to that list after the school jumped into the fray.

Forney (Tx.) North Forney 2027 wide receiver Briceson Thrower, Jr. is already compiling an impressive list of scholarship offers at this early stage of his recruitment.

“I found out about my offer through my coach. I was really excited because WVU has a strong and great community. And after learning more about their programs and support for students I felt proud and even more motivated,” he said.

Inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley is the lead recruiter for Thrower and he made it crystal clear that he is a prospect that certainly has his attention.

“Some of the things he liked about me was my football IQ, good hands, work ethic and route running,” he said.

Thrower is excited to now learn more about the Mountaineers football program and plans to visit campus at some point in order to see it for himself. He also wants to make it out to a number of other schools in order to see what all they have to offer as well.

Thrower plays on the same team as 2026 quarterback Legend Bey.

Each of the programs that have offered at this stage is targeting Thrower as a wide receiver and that is the position that he is most comfortable at on the field.

“That’s the position I’ve been playing for a while now,” he said.

The talented underclassman is placing a priority on a place that he can grow as a player anda person when he sorts through his options. He is also looking for a strong football program, great coaching and a good team culture where he fits in with what’s already on campus.

“I want to be somewhere that feels like home,” he said.