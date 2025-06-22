2028 athlete Luke Wilson learns a lot at West Virginia camp stop

Wilson, 5-foot-8, 160-pounds, was impressed with the experience as it not only provided a platform to showcase what he could do but also learn from the coaching staff.

Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic 2028 athlete Luke Wilson still has a ways to go when it comes to his recruitment, but he made the trip to West Virginia for a camp to compete in front of the coaching staff.

It was his second time on campus but this time he really soaked up the teachings from the coaching staff and the facilities that the Mountaineers have available.

“How much I learned and how much love they showed after camp,” he said. “…It felt like home.”

Wilson spent the majority of his time with the wide receivers coaches, both outside wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett and inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley. The 2028 prospect flashed his route running and ability to get vertical during the one-on-one and competition portions of the event.

“I got great feedback. They saw the type of player I was, being able to play both inside and outside and being able to be a vertical threat or a shifty guy in the slot,” he said.

Programs are targeting Wilson all over, from athlete to wide receiver to defensive back or punt returner. He only played a few games as a freshman but recorded 12 catches for 180 yards.

The coaching staff made it clear to Wilson that they would like him to return to campus in the future.

“They definitely want me to come back for a game,” he said.

Finding a place where he can get on the field early will be important to Wilson but at this point, he still has time on his side when it comes to the recruiting process.

“Also, a place that’s like home and is good for me and my family,” he said.

Wilson currently holds offers from Georgia State and Howard.