The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has put together the 2020 recruiting class at the traditional signing period with 20 recruits in the fold.

WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides 5 thoughts from what has unfolded to date and what could come next.





1—Played out as expected but that isn’t a bad thing. For the last week I’ve been saying that I only expected West Virginia to add 1-3 players on the early signing date and well, that’s how it turned out. It became abundantly clear that number would be only two in the past two days by gathering information from those that would know and now that’s the final result. But t

One was an obvious addition in Orlando (Fla.) Jones running back A'varius Sparrow who had already committed to the program Jan. 24 but the other was a true exclamation mark on the festivities with the addition of Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest pass rusher Eddie Watkins. Both were players that were quality additions at positions of need and give the program a total of 20 signees in the 2020 class with the ability to sign at least two more, and perhaps others if the coaches want to get creative.