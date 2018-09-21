Through those first six games, between C’yontai Lewis, DeAndre Goolsby, and Jake McGee, these tight ends played in 585 total plays, 53 percent of these plays were pass plays and 47 percent were run plays.

Although Florida used a variety of tight ends that season, three were primarily used through the first six games of that season before Grier was suspended.

Instead of using tight ends mostly in the passing game, the Gators utilized the position group in both the run and passing games, giving the tight ends a more versatile look in Jim McElwain’s offense.

“I had a couple at Davidson Day,” Grier said. "In high school, we probably ran the ball like 10 times a game.”

While attending high school and playing football at Davidson Day in North Carolina, Grier and company relied primarily on the passing game and therefore, tight ends were utilized in the passing game more than the run game.

That’s something that won’t be known until the games are played, but quarterback Will Grier’s history using tight ends in offenses may give some insight into what can be expected from that position group down the road.

The Mountaineers have used the position in one and two tight end sets in both games this season, but what else can be expected through the rest of the season?

Through two games, we’ve finally gotten to see West Virginia utilize the tight end position in its offense.

The trio also accounted for 33 receptions for 391 yards and four touchdowns through Florida’s 6-0 start with Grier under center.

“We had a couple great ones in Florida. Goolsby and C'yontai Lewis, he's still there. I love those guys, they're good football players,” Grier said. “In Florida it was both. It was they had to block and we'd get them out. They were good at doing both. It's the same kind of deal here. We got some versatile guys, some big athletic guys. You got to use those guys as much as you can."

Now in his final college football season, Grier has found more versatile tight ends to work with in fifth-year senior Trevon Wesco and redshirt sophomore Jovani Haskins who have both made strides with the program.

For Wesco in particular, Grier recalls a certain game last season where Wesco turned it all around.

"We all came to the consensus that the Oklahoma game was when he flipped the switch last year and he hasn't slowed down,” Grier said. "He just used his God given ability. He was just getting after it, he was playing hard--blocking people, finishing. He wasn't just going through the motions.”

“Like I said, he hasn't slowed down in the fact that he's kind of realized how good he can be and has pushed himself to get better,” he added.

Wesco finished with one catch for a yard in a lopsided loss to the Sooners, but his overall performance that game became the starting point for what would be the greatest offseason he had with the Mountaineers as he dialed up his work ethic both in the weight room and on the field, increasing his weight 270 pounds and putting him in the best shape of his life.

The junior college product also made strides with his leadership abilities and has become a positive presence in the locker room that people can look up to.

“He had a great spring, great off-season, especially great spring, great summer and a great camp,” Grier said. “He's flipped. He's become a great leader, he's become a vocal guy and somebody that gets after it everyday.”

Haskins on the other hand transferred to Morgantown from Miami and has the ability to become an athletic mismatch at the tight end position with his raw athletic ability and receiving skills.

“He’s a freak,” Grier said. “It'll be like a shorter pass and he'll just grab it with one hand and we kind of move on, but it's like, 'wow, probably shouldn't have caught that,’ but he'll just reach up and it looks routine with him.”

So far, it’s been Wesco who has seen both starts this season and more snaps, but the two are near even as far as statistics go with Wesco catching two passes for 35 yards through two games and Haskins having two receptions for 13 yards.