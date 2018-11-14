It’s shouldn't be hard to miss Trevon Wesco.

At 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales at nearly 280-pounds, the former high school wide receiver stands out based on his size alone but his impact on the West Virginia offense has been almost immeasurable.

Wesco has not only bought into the concept of blocking, the tight end has developed into one of the better in that department not only on the team but the entire Big 12 Conference.

And that isn't hyperbole.

The play of the redshirt senior has allowed the Mountaineers to transform from a four-wide receiver look into essentially an 11-personnel team with Wesco receiving a higher share of the snaps a weekly basis.