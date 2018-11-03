SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Like practically anything in life, an offense is never going to be perfect.

Even in a dominant performance against Baylor, there were still some areas that left a lot to be desired particularly in the realm of third downs.

After starting the season 33-58 (57-percent) in that department, the Mountaineers have gone 2-20 (10-percent) over the past two games with mixed results on the scoreboard.

There was of course the 30-14 puzzling loss on the road at Iowa State which had the lowest offensive output since 1995 and that was followed by the 58-14 win over Baylor where the Mountaineers set a record for first half yardage.

So while winning is the most important thing there are some issues to clean up.

“We’re overthinking it a little bit. We’re getting into a little too many checks. They were a very multiple defense. A lot of times, we were checking into different looks and they were baiting us on things,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said.

As part of the chess game between plays, defenses will show certain looks in order to get the offense to adjust into looks only to drop out and play a different coverage altogether. Part of that is created due to the freedom that quarterbacks now possess at the line of scrimmage and understanding situations.

Another aspect is simply that teams are so multiple now that they can bring different coverages out of the same looks and it forces quarterbacks to go through their progressions and be multiple in response.

While West Virginia was 1-10 in each game, the situations were quite different outside that final line. Against Iowa State the Mountaineers were consistently behind the sticks and could not generate offense while Baylor was a combination of the Mountaineers getting into two-down situations in the Bears end to play for a possible fourth down as well as late in the game they were running the clock.

Over half of those ten opportunities could be lumped into that category. Still, in order to sustain drives and get back to the efficiency that defined the first half West Virginia must stay on the field.

“We have to sustain drives, and that has been an emphasis throughout these couple days off and through our meetings as a staff. We’ve been looking through it pretty hard and making sure that we’re going to get something that will let them get out there, execute and put the ball in play,” Spavital said.

So how do you fix it? Well, solving the problem involves identifying it at first and it comes back to being a combination of everything. Third down is almost like a mindset in itself and it requires playing with the right effort on each snap while working on timing and alignment.

“The talk is a mindset moving forward,” quarterback Will Grier said.

But such is the case with any numbers, they will fluctuate throughout the season but the goal is to win regardless. The Mountaineers are 1-1 in games that they were poor on third down to this point but the focus is clear, get back on track in critical situations.

That could be aided with productive results on first and second down.

“There’s so many things that go into it,” Grier said. “...We have to execute those plays. No matter what it is we have to execute on third downs.”