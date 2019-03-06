Jahmile Addae always knew he would end back up where his college football career started.

The former West Virginia safety just didn’t know how long it would take for it to happen.

“They say there is power in the tongue and you have to speak it into existence. For me, I knew it was a dream of mine to come back here and coach ball,” he said.

It certainly hasn’t been a straight line for Addae after he graduated in 2006 and started serving as a graduate assistant in the video department.