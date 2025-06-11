Alabama LB Miles Khatri comfortable, confident in fit at West Virginia

Khatri, 6-foot-0, 205-pounds, was offered by the Mountaineers in mid-January by nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich and since that point the Big 12 Conference program has been a fixture in the process for him.

West Virginia always made Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic 2026 linebacker Miles Khatri feel like a priority so he repaid that effort by committing to the football program.

And in the end, that mattered quite a bit.

“West Virginia is a place that I feel will help me succeed both in football and in life afterwards,” he said.

On top of how the Mountaineers recruited Khatri, he was also impressed with the culture in Morgantown both from the coaching staff and the players on the team.

“After speaking with some of the players, it was easy to decide that Morgantown is the place I want to be for the next four years,” he said.

Khatri is coming off an impressive season at the high school level, with 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 4 sacks, and an interception. The coaching staff clearly took notice. A versatile athlete, Khatri could end up at several different positions in his college career but will start at nickel.

“The coaches like the versatility and relentlessness I bring to the defense,” he said.

Khatri is glad to have the recruiting process behind him and is confident he made the correct decision on where to spend his college career. Now, he will turn his attention towards closing out his senior season and then enrolling in Morgantown in January.

“It’s a great day to be a Mountaineer,” he said.