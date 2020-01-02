Bob Huggins was searching for something, anything that would work a season ago.

His West Virginia team, which had become trademarked for its defense and toughness, lacked both of those elements and was largely filled with a roster that was focused more on themselves than the team at large.

That came to a head after a humiliating road loss to TCU, the fifth consecutive conference defeat, where the Mountaineers allowed 98 points while getting raced out of the gym. It was the most points the program had allowed in 27-years and it was clear the lack of effort had taken its toll on the proud head coach.

It was clear that it wouldn’t be a quick fix – but Huggins was intent on fixing it.