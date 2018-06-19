Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-19 03:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Already offer in hand 2020 QB Simon has necessary camp experience at WVU

Jvlwzyzp8631bccquncm
Simon impressed at the WVU camp.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Manheim Central (Pa.) 2020 quarterback Evan Simon already held an offer from West Virginia prior to Monday’s one-day camp but that didn’t stop him from competing in the event.

And for good reason, too.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}