The New York Knicks, fresh off their first playoff berth in nearly 10 years, needed to reload in order to make it back there next season.

Enter Miles McBride, who the Knicks ultimately acquired after he was chosen with the No. 36 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The 20-year-old guard quickly shot up draft boards this offseason after a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine, rising into the 19-35 range according to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.

McBride’s meteoric rise into a potential first round talent this offseason came as no surprise to those in Morgantown, who witnessed him develop into a skilled playmaker and a defensive stalwart during his two years with the Mountaineers.

He was merely a role player his freshman year, providing much-needed scoring off the bench to complement the facilitation skills of starting point guard Jordan McCabe. Even in his secondary role, McBride didn’t seem like much of a secondary option — he led the team in scoring in an upset win over No. 2 Ohio State, ended the season averaging almost 10 points in 22 minutes per game and contested for a spot in the starting lineup over the season’s waning weeks.

McBride became a top option to open his sophomore season and, ultimately, the top option.

As the team’s primary ball handler, McBride showcased the ability to be a consistent scoring option, ending the year shooting 43% from the field and 46-for-111 (41.4%) from the three-point line. His strong court vision and high basketball IQ were also on display as he ultimately ranked second in the Big 12 Conference in assists (140) and first in assist/turnover ratio (2.64).

He also strengthened his reputation as a defensive pest, averaging almost two steals per game going up against strong opponents like Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, Baylor’s Davion Mitchell and Florida’s Tre Mann, among others.



