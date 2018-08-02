West Virginia added a trio of prospects from the Mid-Atlantic region to the 2019 recruiting class over the weekend, so who better to discuss each of the prospects than analyst for the area Adam Friedman.

The Mountaineers added three commitments from Morgantown (W.Va.) University 2019 athlete Amir Richardson, Charleston (W.Va.) Capital defensive back Kerry Martin and Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise Rivals250 wide receiver Isaiah Hazel growing the class from nine to 12.

Friedman has seen each of the prospects in-person either at their respective high school games or during the Rivals.com Camp Series and had this to say about each.