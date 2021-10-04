“Apologize to the fans.”

That was the opening line from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown who was visibly wearing his frustration following the lackluster 23-20 loss to Texas Tech that snapped a seven-game home win streak and left many shaking their heads.

The Mountaineers came out flat as possible in the first half falling behind 17-0 before rallying to tie the game. It was a listless effort in every facet of the game and the type of performance that leaves a sour taste in the mouth of anybody on the team or following it from the stands.