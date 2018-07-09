If you haven’t noticed by now, which that might be impossible if you follow recruiting, West Virginia still has a hole in the 2019 class at arguably its most important spot.

The Mountaineers don’t have a quarterback in the class and as we linger on through the dead period that will end later this month, it’s a spot that has plenty of questions around it on who will fill it.

Each of the prime options from the high school level that had received scholarship offers from West Virginia are off the board after committing to other programs.

That means some soul searching from offensive coordinator Jake Spavital as he combs what’s left out there in order to find an arm or two.