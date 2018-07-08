Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-08 03:12:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Askew-Henry is taking a fellow Quip under his wing

Cnzfawcde3u3ewdvw3vr
Raines is the next prospect to come to Morgantown from Aliquippa.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Dravon Askew-Henry has developed from a highly recruited freshman into one of the veterans on the West Virginia football team during his four years on campus.

At this stage he can say that he’s almost done it all by starting as a freshman, switching positions multiple times and battling back from a season-ending injury in that time.

But Askew-Henry can now add another title to his ever-growing list.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}