There was a time when Tony Gibson had some concerns about how Dravon Askew-Henry would fit into the puzzle at his new position in the West Virginia defense.

While the fifth year senior had demonstrated that he could handle the free and bandit safety spots to some degree, the more versatile hybrid SPUR position was a different animal.

He would now be charged with being closer to the ball in a more physical role which did cause some pause from Gibson at first.