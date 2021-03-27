WVSports - Assistant Brown steps into new role at West Virginia

Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown understood this position was going to be a different challenge.

Upon taking the job at West Virginia, Brown had never been in a defense like what the Mountaineers are planning on using this fall. He had been primarily in a 3-4 scheme for his whole career, but this opportunity was one that was going to allow him to grow as a coach.

“This opportunity to come in here and coach in a new scheme, learn a different defense and put my spin on the secondary is intriguing,” Brown said.

After only being on the job for a few weeks after coming over from Louisville, Brown has been able to dig into the meat and potatoes of the scheme which he refers to as complex with a lot of moving parts.

But something the new secondary coach already has learned is that it’s a scheme that is conducive to allowing players to play free and make plays all over the field.

“As opposed to a system that I call a stagnant defense,” he said.

Brown recognizes the talent on the roster from a unit that finished No. 4 nationally in total defense and was the top ranked unit against the pass a season ago. With so many returning pieces, he knows that it isn’t going to be his job to reinvent the wheel for his group of players.

No, instead he subscribes to the if it isn’t broke; don’t fix it mantra.

Something Brown does want to do is to take a blank slate into the 2021 campaign with his players. He plans to evaluate what he sees across spring ball and fall camp, instead of relying on what players did a season ago on film.

He obviously will watch from a schematic standpoint, but will not use that as the basis of how he could formulate a depth chart moving forward.

“I want them to feel like it’s a fresh start as well. They had a former position coach, now they get a new coach. I don’t want guys to feel like I don’t have a chance I wasn’t a starter last year, or I was a starter last year, it gives me a chance to coach,” he said.

Brown relishes in seeing players rise to the challenge through competition and believes that one of the best ways to create that is to allow everybody in the cornerback room to battle things out.

A player’s coach, Brown has always heeded the advice he got early in his career that players won’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

Now, he’s going to have an opportunity to imprint that on his group this spring.

“I love to see guys in that underdog role raise their level of play and get a chance to make plays,” he said. “Obviously we need them all, but I just truly feel like it helps the kid to have a clean slate. Anything they did in the past is in the past and we can now move forward.”