Athlete Carver gets questions answered on West Virginia official
Culver Academies (In.) athlete Jackson Carver received his first football scholarship offer from West Virginia in November and was back on campus for an official visit to the program over the weekend.
Now, he has a decision to make.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news