Athlete Jackson adds West Virginia to offer list after visit
Fairfield (Oh.) 2023 athlete Jordan Jackson had been to West Virginia before but this trip paid off in a big way as the Mountaineers became the latest school to extend a scholarship offer.
Jackson, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, took a visit with his twin brother Josiah at the end of January but made the quick turnaround to come back the first opportunity he was permitted to.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news