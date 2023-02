Gallatin (Tn.) 2024 athlete Jaheim Merriweather came to the West Virginia junior day event without a scholarship offer. He certainly didn’t leave that way.

Merriweather, 6-foot-2, 182-pounds, already held offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Louisville, Purdue and Vanderbilt but the Mountaineers have now jumped into the mix after a visit to campus.