And just like that recruiting is back on hold – at least in some ways.

After a little over a week of visits and in-person contact, the recruiting calendar has again shifted to welcome the month-long August dead period.

The period stretches from Aug. 1-31 and will allow college coaching staffs to place their primary focus on what is unfolding with their current teams.

The dead period doesn’t stop recruiting by any means, but it does prevent any in-person, face-to-face contact with college coaches or any visits to a campus.

Texts and phone calls are still permitted, which means that the wheels of recruiting never fully stop turning.

And that’s important because just like you saw during the summer dead period from end of June through all but a week of July there was still a lot of activity going for the program. West Virginia added five commitments during the last dead period as prospects were reaching their decisions and while it won’t be as mad-dash this time as it was the last the possibility is there for some more additions.

Many high School prospects are starting to wind down the process and want to have a decision in place before the start of their own seasons. While at West Virginia, the goal was to fill the bulk of the class prior to the start of the season and then round out the rest of the class in the fall.

The Mountaineers currently have 19 commitments in the class and while there are certainly some needs to fill there isn’t necessarily a push to stack a bunch at this stage with limited spots.

Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some key prospects still remaining on the board that are looking to make their college choices known in the final weeks leading up to the season.

Cabell Midland linebacker Curtis Jones is an example of this after taking a final visit to college before the dead period and then making his intentions known just a few days later.

Visits are off the table until the official visit and game window opens in September but there could still be some interesting developments on the recruiting trail like usual during the dead period.