But in some of those games he was limited to only a handful of snaps as he battled through those issues on the sideline.

Primed as a potential breakout candidate after sliding over from free safety to bandit, instead Avery battled a series of nagging injuries which limited him to only eight games.

Redshirt senior safety Toyous Avery doesn’t need any extra motivation in preparation for his final season with West Virginia because last year was more than enough.

“It was a series of things and stuff just kept happening,” he said.



That understandably took a toll.

“I just want to be 100-percent healthy. That’s all I need,” he said. “Last year I was in a slump. I got a little depressed because I put all that work into the season and only played in a few games.”

So Avery hit the off-season program head first and improved both his speed and strength in the process. While he initially had to get over the mental block of what occurred the previous year, his thoughts eventually drifted to what’s next and what was left with the final year of his career.

Everything happens for a reason and so Avery put his chin up and got to work. But now with the season approaching the senior is carrying a chip on his shoulder.

“I feel like people don’t know really who I am. They do but I haven’t done enough and I feel like they just forgot who I was,” he said. “I know who I am and I’m a ball player and I’m going to let my play speak for itself.”

After spending some time at free safety during his first season with the program, Avery has now settled into a more natural role at bandit. It allows him to play a more physical game in the box as opposed to the post giving him the avenue to hit.

“You’re in the action,” he said.

Another area that Avery has focused on is in the film room where he has done the most work of his career in order to get an idea on what’s coming at all times. That means hours and hours of combing over film to allow him to pick up on tendencies and improve his overall game.

How effective has it been?

“I know bandit like the back of my hand. It’s like knowing my last name right now,” he said. “I can tell Gibby some things he might not know. That’s how comfortable I feel now.”

After crossing the mental hurdles of last season, Avery also has become a better teammate in the process and has taken another Georgia safety under his wing in E.J. Brown.

“I tell him you’ve got to play and I see what you’ve got inside of you,” he said. “We do a lot of extra work and a lot of extra film.”

It’s now a mental game and one that Avery is winning.