Backup QB spot coming into focus for WVU as season approaches
For all intents and purposes, West Virginia has found its backup quarterback.
No, the race hasn’t been officially declared quite yet but the writing is on the wall.
Fifth-year senior Will Grier is entrenched atop the depth chart but as the Mountaineers found out a year ago when he broke his finger, a usable second gun in the holster is a necessity.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news