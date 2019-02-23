SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (10-17, 2-12) saw its losing streak stretch to five games as the Mountaineers fell to Baylor (18-9, 9-5), 82-75, on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers, who were short-handed and down to eight scholarship players with Brandon Knapper sidelined with neck sprain, battled in a thrilling game from start to finish against Baylor, but a 16-5 run from the Bears to close the game became the difference.

Lamont West led West Virginia with 16 points and Mario Kegler scored a game-high 23 points for Baylor.

Baylor got on the board first with a layup from Mark Vital, but West Virginia would go on a 9-0 run to take an early 9-2 lead as Baylor racked up four quick team fouls within the game’s first three minutes.

The Bears were held scoreless for over three minutes during this span, but that ended when Devonte Bandoo hit back-to-back three’s to bring Baylor to within one point of the Mountaineers. A jumper from Jared Butler made it an 8-0 run from Baylor and gave the Bears a one-point lead.

Jordan McCabe sunk a three-pointer to end Baylor’s run and give West Virginia a 12-10 lead with 13:03 left until halftime.

Constant back-and-forth scoring took place over the next few minutes and after West was fouled on a three-point attempt, West Virginia led by a score of 28-25 after West made all three ensuing free throws.

Free throws from West, Vital and Makai Mason followed and a 5-0 run from each team put the score at 35-34 in favor of the Mountaineers.

Three’s from Jermaine Haley and Kegler along with a jumper from McCabe ended the first half as West Virginia took a 40-37 lead into the locker room.

There were 25 total fouls called in the first half and the two teams combined for 33 total free throw attempts. Haley and West each led West Virginia with 10 first half points and Bandoo and Kegler each scored 10 for the Bears as well.

West Virginia opened the second half with four straight points to extend its lead to seven just over a minute into the half.

A three-point play from Vital along with a basket from Kegler brought Baylor to within two points of the Mountaineers at 44-42 with 17:53 left to play.

The Mountaineers answered Baylor’s 5-0 run with a 5-0 run of their own with a pair of free throws from McCabe followed by West’s second three-pointer of the game which extended West Virginia’s lead back to seven points.

A jumper from Vital and three-pointer from Bandoo again cut down West Virginia’s lead to just two points, but the Mountaineers answered back with a basket from Culver and a three-pointer from McCabe to make it a seven-point game once again.

Baylor battled back and later made it a one-point game after another three-pointer from Bandoo which put the score at 56-55 in favor of the Mountaineers with 10:30 left.

After a Culver free throw extended West Virginia’s lead to two points, Baylor regained the lead with a three-pointer from Matthew Mayer. Another Culver free throw tied the game at 58-all.

The Bears managed to regain the lead again with a free throw from Flo Thamba, but a McCabe jumper gave West Virginia a one-point lead. Butler got Baylor the lead back with another basket which was answered by an Andrew Gordon dunk, giving the Mountaineers another one-point lead.

More trilling back-and-forth action would take place between the two teams as Baylor took another one-point at 65-64 lead with a jump shot from Kegler after two free throws from Gordon.

Freddie Gillespie then fouled out for Baylor which led to West Virginia once again regaining the lead after two more free throws from Gordon with 4:09 remaining.

A free throw from Vital tied the game up at 66, but West Virginia would break the tie with another basket from Gordon. Gordon then made it a four-point game in favor of West Virginia with two more free throws.

West Virginia's four-point lead was short-lived as Baylor got a jumper from Bandoo and a three-pointer from Kegler to take a one-point lead at 71-70 with 2:23 left. A technical foul was then called on West Virginia after the Mountaineers had six players on the floor and Bandoo made 1-of-2 free throws to extend Baylor's lead to two points.

After Baylor came up with a defensive stop, the Bears extended their lead to five points with three-point play from Butler. Culver then fouled out for West Virginia after he was called for an offensive foul on the Mountaineers' ensuing offensive possession.

From there, Baylor was able to put the game away and West Virginia remains winless this season in true road games.

The Mountaineers will play their second-to-last home game Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET against TCU.