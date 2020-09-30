WVSports - Behind Enemy Lines: Baylor

1. Where is Charlie Brewer at in his development? How did he look game one and where has he taken his game under a new coaching staff?

It's a little hard to say because he's working in a new offense - one he says that was similar to what he played in high school - and is working with a new OC in Larry Fedora. I thought he was OK against Kansas. But I don't think he needed to be anything spectacular because the Jayhawks are a bad team. He got a little banged up in the first half but returned. He will still run. I still want to see if his deep ball is better. He worked pretty hard in the offseason to develop better arm strength.