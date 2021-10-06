In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Baylor.

What can you expect from the Bears? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SicEmSports.com Publisher Kevin Lonnquist.





1. Where is this Baylor team at in year two under Aranda? Is it ahead of schedule and what exactly are the expectations for this team?

I think they're better. They have a better idea of who they are and what they want to do week to week. However, these last two games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State revealed what I thought. They still have a ways to go with getting their offense moving in the right direction. Defensively, I think they're always going to give themselves a chance to win each week. They do a pretty good job of keeping things in front of them and turning the other over.