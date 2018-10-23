In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for a look at Baylor and what to expect from the Bears Thursday from SicEmSports.com writer Stephen Cook.

1. What’s the perception of the program that Rhule is building in year two? Where has this team made strides and what what is left to do?

Nobody was thrilled with the W/L record last year, but it does follow the same pattern Rhule established when he was head coach at Temple, where he went 2-10, 6-6, 10-4, 10-3 in his four years. Last year was a complete teardown, and this year is the start of a rebuild. Baylor’s winning the games they should win, and is mostly competitive in the games where the other team has a personnel advantage. Because of the disaster Rhule inherited, in addition to a complete coaching staff change, quite a few players were jettisoned or left. There were a lot of freshmen playing last year, and they were physically overmatched in most games.