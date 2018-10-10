In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for a look at Iowa State and what to expect from the Cyclones Saturday from CycloneReport.com Publisher Paul Clark.

1. This has been an interesting season for Iowa State to date. Where do you see this team after going on the road and beating Oklahoma State? How has this team responded to some of the adversity that's been thrown its way this year?

The Oklahoma State win was obviously much needed as Iowa State is working its way through a front-loaded schedule that will get somewhat less daunting after it makes the turn following the West Virginia game. ISU has faced two very good defenses (Iowa, 4th; TCU, 12th) and two very good offenses (OU, 11th; OSU, 13th). The Cyclones have been in every game this season, as was the case in 2017 as well.