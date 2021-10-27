In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 Conference home contest with Iowa State.

What can you expect from the Cyclones? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in CycloneReport.com Publisher Bill Seals.





1. Where is this Iowa State team at? After a slow start, is it safe to say that this team has turned the corner and is it playing its best football of the season or is there room to still improve?

As has become customary with this program under Matt Campbell, the Cyclones endured a slow start with a September loss to Iowa and another near-miss at Baylor. But now that the calendar has turned to October, Iowa State has gotten rolling with consecutive wins over #8 Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Kansas. I think much of it this season had to do with getting key skill players healthy on the offensive side. Tight end Charlie Kolar and running back Breece Hall were all nursing training camp injuries when the season got underway with a narrow victory over UNI. On the defensive side, middle linebacker O’Rien Vance missed some time but has now returned.