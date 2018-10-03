A popular feature on WVSports.com, we Go Behind Enemy Lines by catching up with JayhawkSlant.com Publisher Jon Kirby for an on-the-ground look at West Virginia's upcoming opponent Kansas and some of the developments within the Jayhawks football program ahead of the match up.

1. This Kansas team started off the season with a couple wins but what do you think of this edition of the Jayhawks? Is this team different than in the past and have you seen improvement? What are the thoughts about David Beatty given the situation he walked into?

I do think this team has a chance to be better defensively than last year. They are led by upperclassmen and have Big 12 experience. They also have the ability with a good stable of running backs to get the ground game going and create yards.

It is well known Beaty is trying to show his program has made progress. This is year four and the wins have been hard to come by. KU also hired Jeff Long as the new athletic director over the summer. Long is the first chairman of the college football playoff and known as a football A.D. Long has said he is evaluating the program.