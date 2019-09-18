In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the opening Big 12 conference game against Kansas.

What can you expect from the Jayhawks? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in JayhawkSlant.com Publisher Jon Kirby.

Kansas is 2-1 after breaking a 48-consecutive game losing streak to power five teams by beating Boston College on the road.