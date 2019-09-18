News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 03:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team will open conference play at Kansas.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team will open conference play at Kansas.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the opening Big 12 conference game against Kansas.

What can you expect from the Jayhawks? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in JayhawkSlant.com Publisher Jon Kirby.

Kansas is 2-1 after breaking a 48-consecutive game losing streak to power five teams by beating Boston College on the road.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}