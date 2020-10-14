In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference opponent Kansas.

What can you expect from the Jayhawks? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in JayhawkSlant.com Publisher Jon Kirby.

Kansas is 0-3 on the season.





1. How is this team progressing under Les Miles? What were the expectations coming into the season and how have things unfolded so far? What is the state of the program?

Answering the last portion of the question at the beginning…the state of the program is really still in the building stages. Anyone who has followed the program knows turning it around was going to take several seasons. Then factor in several starters on both sides of the ball from last year graduated and they are in full rebuild mode.