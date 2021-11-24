In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference opponent Kansas.

What can you expect from the Jayhawks? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in JayhawkSlant.com Publisher Jon Kirby.

Kansas is 2-9 on the season.





1. What has been the difference with this Kansas team of late? They seem to be playing their best football of the season and what is the catalyst?

Lance Leipold didn’t take over the KU program until May. His staff never got to work with the players until fall camp. In reality they had about four weeks of practice before they played their first game.

I think what we are seeing lately is a program being built and players starting to learn the system. There have been stretches where they look like a legit Big 12 team.