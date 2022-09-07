In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference opponent Kansas.

What can you expect from the Jayhawks? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in JayhawkSlant.com Publisher Jon Kirby.

Kansas is 1-0 on the season.





1. This appears to be an improved Kansas football team. Where is Leipold at in his turnaround of the program and is this the year that the Jayhawks make a move up the league standings?

I don’t know if it is the year that they make a move, but the program is going in the right direction. The biggest difference over the last year is the culture change that has happened.

Everybody from coaches and players are on the same page and pull in the same direction. That is probably the biggest thing I notice. But they are building a program. Leipold will need time and I think that obvious when he got a one-year extension last week.