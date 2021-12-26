In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at Guaranteed Rate Bowl opponent Minnesota.

What can you expect from the Gophers? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in The Gopher Report staff writer Alex Carlson.

Minnesota is 8-4 on the season.





1. How is this Minnesota team looking at this game? How did this season come in compared to expectations?

I think Minnesota is looking at this game as a send-off to a group of seniors who have been here for a long time as well as an opportunity to get a group of younger players important reps. The Gophers are expecting to lose four offensive linemen from this team after the season to the NFL, so they want to send out them as well as a group of defensive players the right way. Additionally, the Gophers have had 11 players enter the transfer portal since the last game of the regular season, so it will be an opportunity for younger players who will be important next year to get reps and see live in-game action. For the Gophers, it is a bit of an up and down season.