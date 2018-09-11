A popular feature on WVSports.com, we Go Behind Enemy Lines by catching up with TheWolfPacker.com writer Matt Carter for an on-the-ground look at West Virginia's final non-conference opponent N.C. State and some of the developments within the Wolfpack football program ahead of the match up.





1. What do you make of this N.C. State team? Have they played up to expectations and what are the areas of concern? How is this game being looked at by the players and fan base?

It’s been a bit weird in that NC State just beat Georgia State by 34 points and I think some left feeling that it should have been more. And the Pack beat a James Madison team that has been a powerhouse at the FCS level 24-13, which is a spread about where Vegas put it, yet there was disappointment rather than relief over surviving the scare. I think before the season, many Wolfpack fans would tell you that this would be the Pack’s best chance at a statement-type win this year.