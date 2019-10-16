In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference road trip to Oklahoma.

What can you expect from the Sooners? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SoonerScoop.com Staff Writer Bob Przbylo.

Oklahoma is 6-0 after beating Texas 34-27.

1. This offense doesn't look like it’s missed a beat with Jalen Hurts leading it. What are his strengths and is this offense actually better in some areas than it was a year ago? Has Hurts lived up to the expectations and then some?

Better is tough to say, but different would certainly be accurate. Hurts is obviously a lot more physical than Kyler Murray when running the ball, and it’s made him a huge goalline threat to score. It’s added another dimension to OU’s red zone abilities.

So far, what feels like his strengths have been is being able to stay who he is and then getting coached up by Lincoln Riley to become more than just that. We still don’t quite know what Hurts’ limits are, but Riley is doing such a great job of navigating things and tailoring this offense to what Hurts does well.

His composure is almost other worldly, really. As Hurts reiterates almost every week, he’s about keeping the main thing the main thing. That even-keel mentality has spread to the rest of the offense. You can inspire a team and be a fiery leader like Baker Mayfield. Or you can lead a team like Hurts. There’s no right or wrong answer.