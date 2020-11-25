In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at Oklahoma.

What can you expect from the Sooners? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SoonerScoop.com Staff Writer Bob Przbylo.

Oklahoma is 6-2 after beating Oklahoma State 41-13 for their fifth consecutive win.

Oklahoma seems to be playing their best football of the season. What has changed for this team and what is working? Is it simply a matter of them settling in and growing up at some key spots?

There is definitely a lot of that, in terms of settling in and growing up. Between COVID-19 (like everybody else) and the NCAA marijuana suspensions of Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges, OU just wasn’t ready to go in September.

Spencer Rattler had to go through his baptism by fire and learn how to become a college quarterback instead of just relying on his confidence that he could do anything he wanted whenever he wanted to do it.