In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for a look at Oklahoma State and what to expect from the Cowboys Saturday from OStateIllustrated.com Publisher Jeff Johnson.





1. How hard has it been to put a finger on this Oklahoma State team? It seems at times they are very good and others puzzling. Is that how you would describe it and what’s the mindset with this group entering this game?

Tremendously hard. They've been very Jekyll and Hyde this season, sometimes even from one half of football to the next. Puzzling is a great way to describe how the team has played. The mindset seems to be pretty good. While they have fallen short of many team goals, keeping OSU's bowl streak alive seems to carry a good bit of weight with the players. It's always to take away positives from a loss, and even more so when it's Bedlam. However, the Cowboys put on an impressive performance on Saturday and should carry some positives forward from it.