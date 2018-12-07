In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for a look at Pittsburgh and what to expect from the Panthers Saturday from PantherLair.com writer Jim Hammett.





1. What has been the difference for this Pittsburgh team in year one under Capel?

I think a lot of it is about confidence. Capel brought in four newcomers for this season, and they are all confident players. Sidy N’dir is a graduate transfer point guard from New Mexico State, so he’s played in the last two NCAA Tournaments and his presence has helped the locker room tremendously. The big story right now with Pitt are the three true freshmen: Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens, and Au’Diese Toney. Capel’s claim to fame is recruiting, and while none of these kids were five-stars or anything, they’ve really brought in a much-needed wave of talent in a short amount of time. So bringing in three high impact freshmen along with a graduate transfer that knows how to win really boosted the holdovers from the Stallings era in a positive way to this point.