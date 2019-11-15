We speak with PantherLair.com writer Jim Hammett about what to expect out of the Panthers and his thoughts on the rivalry and game as a whole.

West Virginia will head to Pittsburgh tonight to rekindle the Backyard Brawl on the hardwood and WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for some insight into the Panthers from those covering the team.

1. Tell me about this Pitt team? It seems to be a little up and down in year two of Capel?

Pitt is hard to read this season, and probably because it’s still so early. On opening night, Pitt knocked a Florida State team that is very likely an NCAA Tournament team, but days later lost to Nicholls State. It is still hard to tell if Pitt is closer to the team that can compete in the ACC, or the one that lost to a team from the Southland Conference. Pitt is undergoing a massive overhaul with only four guys off of last year’s team still playing. Kene Chukwuka is injured, and he would be the fifth guy back, but a lot of the roster is composed of newcomers. Pitt sees major action from a pair of freshmen in Justin Champagnie and Gerald Drumgoole.

Eric Hamilton is a graduate transfer center that started the first two games, and junior college transfer Ryan Murphy has quickly acclimated himself to carving out a big role. If you combine the newcomers with a roster that is centered around three sophomores, I think up and down was a little expected. There’s more talent than the previous two seasons, and they are still figuring out how to play together.

2. What are the strengths of this club and who are the players to watch?

Pitt is fueled by the play of its three guards. The headliner is Xavier Johnson, a sophomore point guard that was on the All-ACC freshman team a year ago. Johnson is lightning quick and can be explosive getting to the rim. He’s actually struggled through the first three games by his standards and that is partly why the team has also struggled. Trey McGowens is part two of the sophomore backcourt. The former top-100 recruit is an explosive athlete and is coming off a huge game against Robert Morris the other night when he went for 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. He seems to be the key to this Pitt program, when he scores this team is a lot better. He’s also struggled some this season, but the Robert Morris game may have been a coming out party for him. The third player to watch is a bit of surprise.

Ryan Murphy is a junior college transfer and was expected to come in and maybe play 12-15 minutes off the bench and provide a shooting presence. He’s been much more than that. Murphy leads the team in scoring with 17 points a game. He has connected on nine 3-pointers this season, the rest of the team has combined for nine. So it’s clear he’s the main shooting threat and has really been a pleasant surprise beyond just shooting. His defense and playmaking abilities are much better than anyone really anticipated.

3. How is this rivalry perceived by the players now? What about the fan base? What type of environment do you expect?

The Backyard Brawl certainly still resonates with the fan base for sure. Pitt basketball has been through some trying times over the past three seasons. During Pitt’s lowest of lows - the 2017-18 season - Pitt hosted West Virginia and put up a pretty respectable fight for an 8-win team playing against a Sweet-16 WVU squad. The crowd was into it and the players were into it. The Kevin Stallings era was dark period for the program, but that game still brought people out and it was still a big deal. Moving forward to this season, I think the players will feed off the energy in the crowd.

Johnson and McGowens are naturally competitive guys and like to talk trash and I think that will feed into the rivalry that’s going on in the stands. The atmosphere should be pretty good. I’m not sure if it will be a sellout - but it should be close. The Oakland Zoo will be rocking and that’s the big key. If the regular fans can feed off of that, then it will be a pretty hostile environment. The Pete has undergone some extensive renovations, but probably the biggest thing now is that they flipped the court to face the opposite direction, so on TV you will see the Oakland Zoo. They also flipped the benches as well so the student section will be right next to the West Virginia bench, which should make for some interesting exchanges, I’m sure.

4. If Pitt wins this game what has to happen? How do you see this playing out and why?

I think Trey McGowens needs to score 20-or-more points. You hate to put that kind of pressure on a sophomore, but in his two years at Pitt, the Panthers are 5-0 when he scores 20 or more points. That includes a pair of 30-point games last season in upsets of Louisville and Florida State. When he’s clicking, Pitt just seems to play better. He can be easily frustrated, but if he’s engaged and is scoring early and often, Pitt will have a good chance to pull out a win. I think it will be a close game.

Pitt’s shooting has been off this season, which makes for some low-scoring, close games. I’m not saying it will be an old Big East type of Backyard Brawl tonight, but I think it will be a tight, physical game with a lot of fouls - so in a sense it might have the feel of a game that was played back in the early 2000’s. I think Pitt wins playing off the home crowd, but a West Virginia win certainly would not surprise me.