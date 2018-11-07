In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for a look at TCU and what to expect from the Horned Frogs Saturday from PurpleMenace.com Publisher Billy Wessels.

1. This season has obviously not gone the way that TCU has wanted it to date. What has happened to get to this point and where is this team at entering the stretch run of the season?

We knew this would be a year of growing pains as the Frogs replaced six starters on offense, four offensive linemen and quarterback most notably, but we didn’t think it would be this bad. The Frogs are 119th in the nation and ahead of just five power five schools in red zone scoring at just 74 percent and just 14 touchdowns on 27 attempts. They are also tied for 125th in the nation in turnover differential and that’s after winning the turnover battle 3-1 last week, just the second time this season they’ve won the turnover battle. The win against Kansas State kept bowl hopes alive, but they are on life support heading into the final stretch of the season.