we Go Behind Enemy Lines by catching up with VolQuest.com writer Jesse Simonton for an on-the-ground look at West Virginia's season opening opponent Tennessee and some of the developments within the Volunteers program.





1. What are the expectations for Tennessee this year with the new coaching staff? How are fans approaching this season and looking at the opener against West Virginia?

Tennessee is in an interesting place right now. There’s legitimate optimism that Jeremy Pruitt is finally the right coach to awake a hibernating powerhouse. It certainly helps that Phillip Fulmer is back in charge sitting in the AD chair, too. Yet most sportsbooks have the Vols pegged as a fringe bowl team in 2018. It's going to take time.

After winning nine games in back-to-back seasons under Butch Jones, UT had the year from hell in 2017, and many of those ill-effects will still be felt this fall. The roster is top heavy and has real depth issues at various spots.

As is always the case with a new coaching staff, Pruitt is aiming to “change the culture.” But how long will that take? The new staff is recruiting quite well, but Jones also signed a Top-5 class is second class in Knoxville.