1. Where is this Texas team at after the loss to Oklahoma State? What do you expect the atmosphere and environment to be like for a critical conference game?

I would love to tell you I knew that answer to that question, but that would be false. Texas is a team that prided itself in not hearing the outside noise, but Longhorn CB Kris Boyd had a social media beef with former Texas player Emmanuel Acho over the weekend (yes, this is the era we live in). This is the same Boyd who served a one quarter suspension, along with cornerback Davante Davis, during Saturday's loss against Oklahoma State. It might be an isolated incident, but after getting knocked out of the CFP discussion, it will be interesting to see how Texas responds.