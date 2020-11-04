In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference game against Texas.

What can you expect from the Longhorns? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in OrangeBloods.com writer Jason Suchomel.

Texas is 4-2 after beating No. 6 Oklahoma State in overtime.





1. How big was that win over Oklahoma State for this Texas program? What does it do for where this team is at?

I’m not sure I’d say it was a big win for the program, not yet anyway. Texas still has a lot of work to be done and needs to stack several more wins on top of that one. But it did take some heat off of Tom Herman, for now.

There were rumblings that had Texas lost in Stillwater last week, Tom Herman may have been let go as early as this week. I don’t know for sure that those rumors were true, but they were out there. With the win, Herman has Texas back in the top 25, he has the Longhorns on a two-game win streak and most importantly, Texas stays alive in the Big 12 title hunt.